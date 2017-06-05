Oasis' Liam Gallagher Calls Out Brother Noel for Being a No-Show at Manchester Concert: 'Very Disappointed'

Liam and Noel Gallagher's famously complicated relationship continues.

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher made a surprise appearance at Sunday's One Love Manchester benefit concert, singing the band's hit, "Rock 'n' Roll Star," and one of his solo songs, "Wall of Glass." On Monday, he revealed that his brother, Noel, had been invited to perform with him.

"Manchester I'd like to apologize for my brother's absence last night, very disappointed, stay beautiful, stay safe," he tweeted.

The notoriously outspoken singer then bluntly called out Noel for not performing, with a few choice expletives.

"Noel's out of the f**king country, weren't we all love, get on a f**king plane and play your tunes for the kids you sad f**k," he wrote.

Interestingly enough, Coldplay and Ariana Grande ended up singing Oasis' classic, "Don't Look Back in Anger," during the star-studded concert -- a song that has become an anthem for the response to the Manchester attacks. Coldplay frontman Chris Martin later sang "Live Forever" with Gallagher.

"What an amazing night last night, pure love vibrations, nobody comes close to Manchester," 44-year-old Gallagher, who was born in Manchester, tweeted.

Over $9 million was raised during the benefit concert for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund. In addition to Grande and her boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, superstar performers included Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams.

