EXCLUSIVE: Janet Jackson Has Lost 50 Pounds of Post-Baby Weight, Source Says

Janet Jackson is making incredible progress when it comes to shedding the baby weight.

The 51-year-old superstar has already lost 50 pounds since giving birth in January in preparation for her upcoming tour, a source close to the Jackson family tells ET.

And Jackson hasn't been taking any shortcuts. The new mom has been "training, dieting and eating clean," to achieve the results, our source says. Jackson's first tour stop is on Sept. 7 in Lafayette, Louisiana.

WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: Janet Jackson Plans to Bring Baby Eissa on Tour, Will Start 'Rigorously Dieting,' Source Says

"Her pregnancy and having a healthy baby were her top priority, so when she canceled her last tour, she knew that she would me making it up to all of her fans once she got on the road again," the source shares.

As of now, Jackson has no plans to relocate from London back to the Unites States, the source adds. The "Rhythm Nation" singer has been living in London -- where her estranged husband, Wissam Al Mana, is based -- since before the birth of their son, Eissa. Jackson and Al Mana split three months after Eissa's birth.

"She'll call London home," the source says. "She's adjusted to life in London and co-parenting with her estranged husband."

Not surprisingly, Jackson is "heartbroken" over the recent terrorist attacks in Manchester and London.

"She and her brother, Randy, watched the [One Love Manchester] concert," the source says. "Her heart goes out to all the victims."

WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: Janet Jackson Is 'Back in Control' After Split From Husband Wissam Al Mana -- What Went Wrong?

Meanwhile, it appears Jackson and 42-year-old Al Mana are on good terms. Last month, our source told ET that Al Mana sent Jackson a mix of over 100 roses and orchids in celebration of her 51st birthday.

"Janet and her husband are separated, but have a mutual love and admiration for each other," the source noted. "There doesn’t seem to be a reconciliation in the future, but never say never."

Watch below: