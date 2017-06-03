Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and More Stars React to London Attack

Stars are sending their love to London after reports of several attacks around the city.

Nearly two weeks after England's Manchester bombing -- and one day before Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester benefit concert -- London's Metropolitan Police confirmed that the city was hit by two terrorist attacks, as a vehicle ran down pedestrians on London Bridge and individuals were stabbed at nearby Borough Market on Saturday.

Grande, who will headline her star-studded benefit concert at Old Trafford Cricket Ground on Sunday, quickly took to Twitter to share her prayers for London. The bombing at her Manchester Arena concert on May 22 killed 22 people and left 116 injured.

Praying for London ♡ — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 4, 2017

Demi Lovato also shared her well wishes, as other stars took to social media to react to the news.

Praying for London.. 🙏🏼💔 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 3, 2017

So sad to hear the news about the attacks in London 💔 Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone. — Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) June 4, 2017

I love you London. This news devastates me and I don't feel a tweet to be enough but know my heart and prayers are with u. #londonbridge 🙏🏼 — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) June 4, 2017

My heart goes out to everyone in London tonight. Absolutely Heartbreaking. — Tom Holland (@TomHolland1996) June 4, 2017

Praying for London. Stay safe. https://t.co/koHCak6Cer — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) June 3, 2017

Scary and heart-breaking events in London. I don't know what to say. Be good to someone around you. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 4, 2017

Stay safe tonight London 🇬🇧. Thinking of you Gx — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) June 3, 2017

Manchester...now London... my family getting alerts to "check in" on FB to let others know you're safe.. i feel physically sick — Camilla Luddington (@camilluddington) June 4, 2017

❤️🇬🇧❤️ My heart is with you London. Please can everyone stay safe. This is beyond tragic but we… https://t.co/Mi8hPeE9tj — Cara Delevingne (@Caradelevingne) June 4, 2017

I sit here watching the news and all one can do is pray. Pray for our London friends. Pray for our world. Pray for one another. — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) June 4, 2017

Thoughts are with innocent victims caught up in London Bridge incident. Please try to stay safe people. — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) June 4, 2017

Grande touched down in London on Friday to visit with fans injured in the Manchester attack ahead of Sunday's One Love Manchester concert. Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and more will take the stage with Grande during the event, which will benefit the Red Cross' Manchester Emergency Fund.

