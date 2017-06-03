How to Watch Ariana Grande's Star-Studded Manchester Benefit Concert

Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester benefit concert will take place on Sunday and be seen all over the world.

The 23-year-old singer is headlining the star-studded show at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, in honor of the victims of the tragic terrorist attack that occurred during her concert on May 22, which killed 22 people and left 116 injured.

The concert will air live on Freeform at 11 a.m. PT/ 2 p.m. ET, while ABC will have a one-hour highlight special following its NBA Finals telecast.

The event can be seen online via livestreams on MTV.com, Twitter and Grande's YouTube and Facebook pages. iHeartRadio stations will also be broadcasting the show.

According to Deadline, BBC One is airing the event in the U.K. and deals are being made in over 50 countries, including Brazil, Germany, China, Australia, Italy, Mexico and Sweden, to transmit the concert.

Scheduled to perform are Grande, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry Coldplay, Pharrell Williams, Take That, Niall Horan, Little Mix, Robbie Williams and The Black Eyed Peas. All the proceeds from the event will go to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, aimed to provide financial help to all the families affected by the bombing.

