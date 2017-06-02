NEWS

Ariana Grande Visits Fans Injured in Manchester Attack at the Hospital -- See the Heartwarming Pics

by Jennifer Drysdale 3:05 PM PDT, June 02, 2017
Ariana Grande gave fans a special surprise.

ET confirms that the singer visited patients who were injured by the Manchester bombing on May 22 at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital on Friday.

A rep for the hospital tells ET that it was "private visit," however, fans were quick to post pics of Grande meeting with patients on social media.

Grande, dressed in an oversized green jacket and thigh-high camel boots, graciously visited with fans in their hospital beds, and FaceTimed other survivors of the attack.

The 23-year-old singer also posed for pictures with some of the hospital's nurses.

Grande touched down at London's Stansted Airport on Friday with her parents and boyfriend, Mac Miller, for her first visit to England since the bombing at her Manchester Arena concert, which killed 22 people and injured 59.

The singer will take the stage alongside Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and more on Sunday for her One Love Manchester concert, which will benefit the Red Cross' Manchester Emergency Fund.

