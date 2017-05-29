Harry Styles Calls 14-Year Old Fan Hospitalized After Being Injured in the Manchester Bombing Attack

Following the terrifying attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England last week, celebrities from around the world have come together to show solidarity with the victims and survivors of the horrifying bombing -- including Harry Styles.

The "Sign of the Times" singer made a personal call to a 14-year-old fan, named Freya Lewis, who was injured in the terror attack and has been receiving intensive care at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital since the incident, the Manchester Evening News reports.

According to Lewis' family, who took to social media to post an update on her condition on May 27, the young fan received a call from Styles.

"The phone rang, and it was Harry Styles," the post read. "Freya woke up, Harry said he loved her, she said she loved him, then Dad said he loved him!"

Lewis' sister, Georgia, took to social media earlier this week to start a campaign to get the singer to contact her sister, who she said was Styles' "biggest fan." The singer, who grew up in the same neighborhood as Lewis' and her family, learned of the appeal and did what he could to comfort his fan.

Lewis' sister posted on Facebook, "Cannot believe it. Mr Harry Styles just rang my Dad. Hearing his voice has been a great lift and Freya has totally woken up and is completely in shock that he rang."

Sadly, Lewis attended the concert with her best friend, Nell Jones, also 14, who died in the attack.

23 people were killed, including the bomber, and 59 others were injured in the devastating attack that occurred at the conclusion of Grande's concert at the Manchester Arena on May 22.

On Monday, singer John Legend paid tribute to a 15-year-old girl, Olivia Campbell, who lost her life in the attack. Appearing on Good Morning Britain via a video message, Legend offered condolences and a message of hope to Campbell's parents.

"I can’t imagine the pain you’re going through. I have a young daughter and I can’t imagine the feeling you must be going through right now to have to bury your own daughter," he said, as her parents listened in studio.

"I understand that she was a fan of my music and she sang my song, 'All of Me,' for a talent show and that you played it at her memorial service. I want to thank you for playing the song and letting you know that I was so moved by your daughter’s performance of the song and I want to send you as much love as I can send you from far away, and as much sympathy and condolences I can send you," he continued. "I know it won’t make up for the loss that you’re feeling right now, but any love that we can end you we want to send you right now, and wish you all the best."

