Kevin Hart Talks Kathy Griffin and Bill Maher Controversies: 'Certain Things Can Just Not Be Tasteful'

Kevin Hart thinks that comedians – like Kathy Griffin and Bill Maher – should use better judgment when making jokes.

The 37-year-old actor opens up about comedy's changing times and expresses his opinion on Griffin and Maher's recent controversies in a teaser for his Wednesday appearance on The View.

"Are comics doing what they have always done and just recognizing consequences, or is something else happening?" co-host Whoopi Goldberg asks the Get Hard actor.

"I think that, with anything comes change. I think the times are different now and as a comedian you have to understand and respect that," Hart responds in the clip. "If you put yourself in a position to be viewed in a negative view from the public – with social media being the way that it is – if it's negative, it is going to spread. Viral equals virus at a certain degree."

"I think you have to use better judgment," Hart continues. "There are things as a comedian that I know I can't say because of my platform. So you have a huge platform, and you say certain things on that platform that are going to be seen by so many. You look at Kathy Griffin, and you look at Bill Maher from what they've done. You're just looking at comics being comics. We always take risks but, you know, sometimes it can be distasteful."

When asked if comedians should lose their jobs over their controversial jokes, Hart tells The View hosts that he's not in a place to speak about someone losing their job. "I won't throw any negativity that way," he says.

Though, Hart adds that "certain things can just not be tasteful."

"I think [with] Kathy Griffin, I get that it was a joke, it wasn't received well, you apologize and you step away from it. Whatever happens after that, it happens," Hart explains. "Bill Maher, I don't think Bill Maher is a racist, but, you know, the consequences of using the word, you know how many people view your show. It was stupid."

Last week, Griffin was under fire for her controversial photo shoot in which she posed with a bloodied replica of President Donald Trump's head. The 56-year-old comedian later issued an apology and held a press conference where she called Trump "a bully" and accused the first family of "trying to ruin my life forever."

Meanwhile, Maher received backlash after he used the N-word while attempting to joke with Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse during last Friday's episode of Real Time With Bill Maher. Many, including celebrities, spoke out against the 61-year-old comedian's use of the word and HBO and Maher released statements apologizing for the comment.

