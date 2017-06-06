Jerry Seinfeld Refuses to Hug Kesha on the Red Carpet -- See the Awkward Encounter!

Jerry Seinfeld wishes Kesha "the best"... but that doesn't mean he wants to hug her.

The 63-year-old comedian awkwardly refused to hug the singer on the red carpet at the National Night of Laughter and Song event in Washington, D.C. on Monday.

Lucky for us, the whole thing was caught on camera during Seinfeld's interview with radio host Tommy McFly.

"I'm Kesha. I love you so much!" Kesha said as she approached the comedian on the red carpet with her hands out.

"Oh, thanks," Seinfeld responded.

"Can I give you a hug?" Kesha asked.

"No thanks," Seinfeld answered, and then repeated several times after Kesha asked him "please."

"I have no idea who that was!" he told McFly after Kesha retreated, declaring once he was told it was Kesha that he wishes her "the best."

LAST NIGHT @KeshaRose found out @JerrySeinfeld is not a #Hugger -- Is it hard to be a non-hugger in 2017? pic.twitter.com/92OoMFCNkd — Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) June 6, 2017

While Seinfeld kept Kesha at arm's length, he had no problem cuddling up with his family during a red carpet outing earlier this month.

