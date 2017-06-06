EXCLUSIVE: Rashad Jennings Promises Sexy, Sequin-Filled 'DWTS' Summer Tour: 'Plan to Be Hot'

Rashad Jennings is ready to "give the people what they came to see."

ET's Nischelle Turner caught up with the Dancing With the Stars champ in Hollywood on Monday as he prepared for DWTS' upcoming tour, Hot Summer Nights -- and revealed exactly how hot it's going to be.

"It's Hot Summer Nights. Plan to be hot, definitely," Jennings teased. "I'm gonna give the people what they came to see."

The football star is holding his own among the pro dancers as they hit the road for two months, performing 46 shows across the U.S.

"It's an honor," Jennings said of performing side-by-side with dancers like Sharna Burgess, Sasha Farber, and his DWTS partner, Emma Slater. "They're so good at what they do. In certain ways I feel like an equal, but it's really humbling."

But while the dancing is new for Jennings, sequins are not.

"[I felt comfortable wearing sparkles] probably about like, 15 years ago," he revealed. "I was suggesting these things. I'm the type of person that likes to see, 'What can I get away with?' So being on this show allowed me to express all that."

While Jennings dazzles on the dance floor, he'll also be keeping up with his football training, continuing his daily three-hour workouts as he hopes to get picked up by an NFL team.

"In every city I'm going to have a different gym," he said. "I'm not going to miss a beat."

And though Jennings is clearly pressed for time, he's not looking to speed up his love life with a run on The Bachelor.

"I couldn't do it. There's no way I could run around kissing 30 different girls at the same time. That's not my swag," he explained. "It doesn't mean anything. That whole sex appeal would be gone."

"I'm a romantic at heart. I can't help myself, it's crazy," he confessed. "But the way I date is quirky. It's fun. [I like] putting people on the spot... mentally, definitely."

The Dancing With the Stars summer tour kicks off on June 15 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and wraps up on Aug. 13 in Fresno, California. Tickets are on sale now at dwtstour.com.

