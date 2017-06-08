Kim Kardashian Takes Shots of George Clooney’s Tequila in Bikini While Celebrating Kanye West’s Birthday

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Wednesday to promote her love of Casamigos Tequila -- and bikinis!



The liquor, which was created by Clooney, Rande Gerber, and Mike Meldman, seems to be a favorite of the 36-year-old reality star. Kim posted a Boomerang clip of herself rocking a barely-there black two piece and taking a shot.



A source told ET earlier this week that the Wests were staying at the home of Meldman -- so there was likely plenty of tequila to go around.

“Cheers!” Kim captioned the clip. She recently returned from her family trip to Baker’s Bay in the Bahamas where she and hubby, Kanye West, celebrated the rapper’s 40th Birthday.



“They spent six days at a private home and were able to go totally off the map," the source added to ET. "No work or social media, it's just what their family needed. Kanye brought his friend, Don Crowley, along with his family. The children had a great time. They hung around at the pool most of the day."

In another photo post-vacay, the mother of two shared a snap of herself drinking again, writing, “I know Cindy drinks this so I’m in!!! #Casamigos,” tagging Gerber’s wife, Cindy Crawford.



She shared a shot of herself staring at a glass, writing, “Contemplating @casamigos.”



Clooney has lots to celebrate these days, in addition to having a new celebrity fan of his tequila. The 56-year-old actor welcomed twins Ella and Alexander with his wife, Amal Clooney, on Tuesday.



"Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine," the couple said in a statement. "George is sedated and should recover in a few days."

Clooney’s pal, Gerber, brought him boxes of their tequila and diapers, captioning the photo, “Special delivery. #HouseOfFriends.”



