Rande Gerber Welcomes George Clooney's Twins With Diapers and Tequila: 'Special Delivery'

The Clooney twins are here -- and Casamigos is ready!

George Clooney's Casamigos business partner, Rande Gerber, took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate Ella and Alexander's arrival with a "special delivery" of diapers and tequila.

WATCH: Amal Clooney's Mother and Father Open Up About Baby Twins: 'We Are Over the Moon'

Special delivery. #HouseOfFriends A post shared by Casamigos Tequila (@casamigos) on Jun 6, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

George and Amal welcomed their twins on Tuesday morning, the actor's rep confirmed to ET.

"Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine," they said in a statement. "George is sedated and should recover in a few days."

EXCLUSIVE: Julie Chen Praises George Clooney's Dad Skills and 8 More A-List Pals Who Can't Stop Gushing!

Tuesday's diaper delivery isn't the first gift the twins have received from Casamigos. In March, Gerber's wife, Cindy Crawford, showed off adorable "Casa" and "Migos" onesies for the babies.

See more in the video below.