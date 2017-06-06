George and Amal Clooney Welcome Twins

George Clooney has officially started a role of a lifetime -- dad!

The 56-year-old actor and his wife, Amal Clooney, welcomed their twin babies, a boy and a girl, on Tuesday, ET can confirm.

"This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine," the couple said in a statement. "George is sedated and should recover in a few days."

George chatted with ET’s Kevin Frazier in March shortly after the news broke that he and Amal had not one, but two bundles of joy on the way.

"I don't know how you fully digest [having two], but I'm excited," the first-time father said while at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. "It will be fun."

"My wife says I can't name them Casa and Amigos. That's the one thing I'm not allowed to do," he joked about naming their children after his tequila company.

The stunning 39-year-old human rights lawyer first put her baby bump on display at the 42nd César Awards in Paris, France, in late February.

Amal dressed her growing belly in a custom-made Atelier Versace black-and-white feathered gown.

The Clooneys had been keeping a low profile leading up to the birth, residing at their home in Sonning, England, a source recently told ET.

