Playing Amal Clooney's Mother and Father Open Up About Baby Twins: 'We Are Over the Moon'

Ella and Alexander Clooney have some proud grandparents!

Amal Clooney's mother and father, Bara and Ramzi Alamuddin, expressed their joy about their daughter welcoming twins on Tuesday with husband George.

"We are over the moon," Bara, who was in London with Amal and George, revealed to French publication AFP. "It was a beautiful delivery. The babies are beautiful and are doing well."

Ramzi, in Beirut at the time of the birth, told the publication, "They are in great health, all is perfect. I am very happy for them," adding that George and Amal will be "great parents."

ET confirmed on Tuesday that the couple welcomed a boy and a girl.

"This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine," the couple said in a statement. "George is sedated and should recover in a few days."

The double trouble is the first addition to the couple's family, after marrying in Sept. 2014. It's also a good thing that Amal's better judgment swayed George away from naming the little ones after his Casamigos tequila brand.

"My wife says I can't name them Casa and Amigos," George laughed to ET's Kevin Frazier at Las Vegas' CinemaCon earlier this year. "That's the one thing I'm not allowed to do."

Congratulations you two!

