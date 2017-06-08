EXCLUSIVE: Jason Aldean Jokes That His Son Won't be Named 'Anything Crazy Like a Direction'

Jason Aldean's wife Brittany Kerr looked radiant as she hit the red carpet at the 2017 CMT Awards on Wednesday night with her doting husband by her side.

The couple recently revealed that they're expecting a boy, and while Aldean wouldn't disclose what they're thinking of naming their son, he did share with ET's Sophie Schillaci what he's crossed off the list.



"It will be something unique and different. Nothing crazy like a direction -- East, West, North, South -- none of that stuff," he said, perhaps alluding to the name of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West's 3-year-old daughter, North. "It will be something really cool. Both of us have names that are pretty common, Jason and Brittany, so, something that's kind of unique is kind of our main goal."

Aldean is already a dad to two daughters from another marriage, 14-year-old Keeley and 9-year-old Kendyl, and admitted that he's pretty excited to soon have another guy in the house. "Both sides of our families are full of girls," he noted. "I have two, my sister's got three, [Brittany's] sister has got two, and so there are no boys at all. So, for this to be the first boy in the family on both sides is kind of a special thing for everybody."

The 40-year-old country crooner added, "Everybody is really excited and we kind of secretly were hoping it was a boy too."

As for Aldean's daughters, he told ET that they're "super happy" to have a little brother joining their family. "They both wanted a boy too, so it was pretty exciting for them," he shared. "I think they're excited to have a little one at home."

Meanwhile, Kerr, 28, looked gorgeous in a blue gown, but admitted that she was worried people wouldn't know she was pregnant but rather "drank a lot of beer [and] had a big meal."

She told ET that her first pregnancy hasn't been so bad. "I eat a lot of fruit but I do that anyway. I was really exhausted in my first trimester," she noted, adding, "But not sick, just really really tired. Overall it's been really, really good."

