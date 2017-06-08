'Bachelor' Villain Vienna Girardi Pregnant With Twins

Vienna Girardi is going to be a mom!

The former Bachelor villain revealed on Instagram on Thursday that she is pregnant with twins!

"Twice the blessing, twice the fun," she wrote alongside a sonogram pic of "Twin A" and "Twin B."

Girardi was previously engaged to Bachelor Jake Pavelka, after winning his final rose on season 14 of the ABC dating show. Shortly after their messy split, Girardi appeared on Bachelor Pad 2, where she romanced Bachelorette alum Kasey Kahl.

Girardi got engaged to Todd Allen, her boyfriend of three years, last August.

With two bundles of joy on the way, it's safe to say Girardi won't be making an appearance on the next season of Bachelor in Paradise. See which Bachelor and Bachelorette standouts are heading to Mexico in the video below.