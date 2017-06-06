Vinny Ventiera, Jasmine Goode & More Joining Corinne Olympios, Amanda Stanton & More on 'Bachelor in Paradise'

Bachelor in Paradise's fourth season is bound to be the best one yet!

ABC announced additional members from the new cast of the popular Bachelor spinoff show on Tuesday, and we can't wait to see what chaos ensues when this group heads to Mexico together this summer.

WATCH: DeMario Returns on 'The Bachelorette' -- But Rachel Lindsay Has a New Villain to Look Out For!

From JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette, Derek Peth, Nick "St. Nick" Benvenutti and Vinny Ventiera.

Joining the cast from Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor, Lacey Mark, Kristina Schulman, Danielle Maltby and Jasmine Goode.

Other members include DeMario Jackson (from Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette) and Ben Zorn (Kaitlyn Bristowe's season).

WATCH: Corinne Olympios Heading to 'Bachelor in Paradise' -- Plus, Two More Cast Members!

ET exclusively broke the news last week that Corinne Olympios, Robby Hayes and Amanda Stanton would be heading to BIP, along with previously announced Bachelor alums Raven Gates, Alexis Waters and Taylor Nolan. As fans of the reality dating show know, more BIP cast members may be announced later in the season as surprise guests.

Filming begins within the next few weeks, and a few members of the all-new cast have already made their way to Mexico. Hear more in the video below!