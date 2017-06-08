Ashley Williams Gives Birth to Second Son – Find Out His Name!

Congrats, Ashley Williams!

The 38-year-old actress gave birth to her second son with husband Neal Dodson. The couple named their new addition to the family Odie Sal Dodson.

According to People, the baby was born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on May 17. Odie's name comes from one of Dodson's great-grandfathers and his middle name comes from the protagonist of the children's books Blueberries for Sal and One Morning in Maine by Robert McCloskey. The books were favorites of the couple's mothers.

Odie joins Williams and Dodson's 2-year-old son, Gus.

Unlike her first son, who was delivered at her home, The How I Met Your Mother actress had a monitrice, a certified midwife and doula that helped her give birth to her second son at the hospital.

Williams had been preparing for her little one's arrival, taking out Gus' old crib for his new brother.

"Ok, so confession time/life hack: Gus has slept in this puppy for all but about 8 weeks of his life. We move constantly for work and I've realized all my baby/toddler needs to sleep perfectly is a sizable walk in closet and the @4moms_hq Breeze. I'm a HUGE fan," she wrote on Instagram on May 26.

