Kevin Hart Congratulates Daughter Heaven on 6th Grade Graduation: 'You Have a Heart of Gold'

Kevin Hart is showing his little girl some love and pride in celebration of her graduation from 6th grade!

The proud father took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of himself and his 12-year-old daughter, Heaven, posing together at her graduation ceremony.

"Where do I start....Sheeesh time is flying. My little girl is growing up so fast. I am so proud of you Heav....You blow my mind on a daily basis. You have a heart of gold and I love it. Continue to strive for greatness sweetie," the 37-year-old actor captioned the cute pic. "This chapter of your life was definitely a special one. Let's make the next chapter even better."

"Congrats on kicking schools butt & getting grades that I could of only dreamed of getting when I was your age," he continued. "The world is yours....I looooovvveeeee you so much!!!!! Happy Graduation #DaddysLittleGirlForever."

Kevin attended the ceremony with his new wife, model Eniko (Parrish) Hart, who also shared a sweet snapshot from the graduation ceremony, in which she and Hart stood side-by-side with Heaven.

"Six years down.. 6 more to go! You've made it this far.. and we are soooo proud of you!," she wrote. "Congrats lady bug you did it!"

B I T T E R S W E E T! 👩🏽‍🎓 6 years down.. 6 more to go! You've made it this far..and we are soooo proud of you! 😊 congrats lady bug you did it! ♥️ A post shared by eníĸo • нarт 💋 (@enikonhart) on Jun 6, 2017 at 10:28pm PDT

The comedian also snapped a pic with his little girl and his ex-wife, Torrie Hart, in commemoration of the big day.

"Proud parents. We love you Heaven," Torrie wrote, alongside the beaming family photo.

Kevin and Torrie -- who got divorced in 2010 after nearly seven years of marriage -- welcomed Heaven in March 2005. The former couple also share a 9-year-old son, Hendrix.

Kevin and Eniko, who tied the knot in August 2016, recently announced that they are expecting their first child together. The comic announced the news in an Instagram post on Mother's Day, writing, " We are laughing at the fact that this time next year we will be celebrating her 1st actual Mother's Day."

