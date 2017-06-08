Playing EXCLUSIVE: 'Walking Dead' Star Steven Yeun Says He Still Watches the Show: 'I Want to See My Friends'

It’s been one full season of The Walking Dead since Steven Yeun's character, Glenn Rhee, was brutally murdered at the hands of Jeffrey Dean Morgan's sadistic Negan, and fans of the show are still in mourning for the beloved character, who had survived with the group for six seasons.

Yeun stopped to talk with ET's Jennifer Peros at the New York premiere of his new fantastical drama, Okja, and the star opened up about his "impactful" final scene on the AMC zombie series.

"I think I'm just grateful for it," Yeun shared. "I'm grateful that the character got to leave on such a high note. It's really cool."

While Yeun's gory bludgeoning ended his time on the series, the 33-year-old star says he still watches the show, and will continue to when season eight premieres in October.

"I want to see my friends," Yeun said, referring to his long-time castmates and former co-stars, whom he remains in contact with. "Absolutely, they're the best."

Yeun's upcoming film, Okja, written and directed by South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon Ho, tells the story of a young woman named Mija (Seo-Hyun Ahn), who lives with a giant, fantastical creature -- the eponymous Okja -- at her home in the mountains.

When Okja is kidnapped by a multinational corporation -- led by the manipulative and uncaring Lucy Mirando (Tilda Swinton) -- Mija sets off on a single-minded mission to rescue her best friend at all costs, and she is forced to cross paths with a slew of different opponents who all want to use Okja for their own selfish goals.

Yeun, who was born in Seoul, South Korea, says he's excited to bring the film to American audiences, but laments the fact that many who don't speak Korean are missing an important aspect about the film's unique name.

"One thing that is a bummer, that people don't get to know, is that Okja is a Korean name, but it's like an old female, classic name. So the equivalent in a way might be like Harriet or Georgina or something like that," Yeun explained. "Which kind of gives you a little bit more glimpse into a tone of the film."

Okja -- which also stars Lily Collins, Paul Dano, Jake Gyllenhaal, Giancarlo Esposito and Hee-Bong Byun -- debuts on Netflix and in select theaters on June 28.

