Brad Pitt Makes Surprise Appearance at NYC Premiere of 'Okja'

Surprise!

Brad Pitt made an unexpected appearance at the New York City premiere of Okja on Wednesday.

The father of six, whose production company, Plan B Entertainment, produced the new Netflix film, looked dapper in a light gray suit at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater.

Brad Pitt makes a surprise appearance at the NYC premiere of the new movie he produced for @netflix #Okja pic.twitter.com/jW3DZ3nIhh — Jennifer Peros (@jenperos) June 8, 2017

Tilda Swinton, Paul Dano, Jake Gyllenhaal, Steven Yeun, Giancarlo Esposito and Lily Collins star in the South Korean-American action film directed by Bong Joon-ho, which centers on a young girl, Mija (Ahn Seo-hyun), who risks everything to prevent a powerful company from kidnapping her best friend, a massive animal named Okja.

Tonight we celebrate #OKJA at the NY Premiere!! Cast and producer Brad Pitt in attendance. 👍 pic.twitter.com/prKMCLfYy2 — Giancarlo Esposito (@quiethandfilms) June 9, 2017

Pitt recently wrapped up the press tour for his own Netflix project, War Machine, in which he stars as U.S. General Glen McMahon.

