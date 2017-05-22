Brad Pitt Looks Effortlessly Handsome While Promoting 'War Machine' in Tokyo

Brad Pitt is really nailing the rugged, understated look.

On Sunday, the 53-year-old actor showed up to a press conference for his upcoming Netflix movie, War Machine, in Tokyo, Japan, and was casually dressed in a trendy black jacket and green T-shirt. While Pitt has been rocking baggy pants for many of his recent appearances, this time he was wearing a pair of more fitted, off-white trousers and matching sneakers.

War Machine, directed by David Michôd (Animal Kingdom), is a half parody, half reality movie that has Pitt starring as U.S. General Glen McMahon, and shows the military leader's rise and fall during the war in Afghanistan. During this weekend's press conference, which was attended by The Associated Press, Pitt opened up about what attracted him to the role.

"I saw at the center of it was a character, a general, who was kind of delusional because he was so removed," he explained. "His ambition had seen him climb to the top of a ladder, that had removed him from the real world, it had removed him from the experiences of the troops on the ground, and from the civilian world that he was there to serve. So, I started to see that at the root of this endless war, was actually a kind of just plain human delusion."

War Machine starts streaming on Netflix on May 26, and when promoting the movie in the U.S., Pitt ran into one of his famous fans at The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. While backstage at the late-night program, Gina Rodriguez excitedly snapped a "prom pic" with the heartthrob, and admitted to ET that her boyfriend, Joe LoCicero, referred to the A-list star as "the male Beyonce."

