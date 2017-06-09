Amy Schumer Jokes About Her Breakup From Ben Hanisch, Quips That She's Seeing a 'New Dude'

After breaking up from Ben Hanisch, Amy Schumer is able to laugh about it all.

On Thursday night at the Hilarity for Charity Variety Show in New York City, the 36-year-old comedian took the stage and addressed her recent split from the furniture designer in her comedy act.

WATCH: Amy Schumer Stuns in White Swimsuit as She Opens Up About Aging and Cosmetic Procedures

"I went through a breakup about a month ago. We were a year-and-a-half, you know, it’s not that bad," she explained. "We went out with a couple who had been together a long time. We were trying to rush the intimacy. Like, I was trying to impress the girl, and I was like, 'Well, he woke me up this morning with a fart!’"

Schumer continued, "And he just slowly turned to me and he goes, 'Are we doing this?' And I was like, ‘No, no, no, no, we’re not opening fire. Don’t tell me any of the disgusting sh** I’ve done.'"

The Snatched star also joked that she has new man in her life. "I’m dating this new dude. He’s awesome," she quipped. "He’s like Stephen Hawking, sexually."

WATCH: Bachelor Star Nick Viall Records Flirty Message for Amy Schumer, Says His 'One Regret' Is Not Meeting Her

Schumer and Hanisch met on a dating app towards the end of 2015 and went public with their relationship in January 2016. In May, Schumer's rep told ET, "Amy and Ben have ended their relationship after thoughtful consideration and remain friends."

In an interview with ET last year, Schumer said that Hansich was "totally different" from the guys she used to date. "I usually would go for narcissists who, you know, could never be happy," she shared. "[Ben's] just very supportive and loving and I think we're very proud of each other."

Reporting by Darla Murray.