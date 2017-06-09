Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's Son Presley Graduates High School: See the Sweet Pics!

Proud parents! Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber took to Instagram on Thursday to celebrate a special milestone in their son Presley’s life.



“So proud of my boy. Graduation from Malibu High and now it's time to...,” Gerber, 55, captioned a pic with his oldest son.

Crawford, 51, also presented her son with a special gift, an Omega watch. The supermodel has been a spokeswoman for the company for more than 20 years.



“Big day, huge gift. Keeping @Omega in the family,” Presley captioned shots of him rocking the black watch and showing off his “Be Grateful” forearm tattoo.

Crawford posted a pic of her son crossing the stage at Malibu High School, writing, “So proud of you @PresleyGerber! Congrats on your graduation!”



Crawford and Gerber are also parents to 15-year-old model, Kaia Gerber. Kaia recently opened up to ET about how she and her mom have a lot in common.

"It's not even just the way that we look alike," she told ET. "We have the same mannerisms... just like, the way we react to certain situations is the same -- and I think that's where it really shines through how much alike we are."



For more form the exclusive interview, watch the clip below!