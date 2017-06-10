NEWS

'RHOC' Star Tamra Judge Enjoys Pool Time With Her Granddaughter Ava -- See the Cute Pic!

by Hillary Bautch 7:00 AM PDT, June 10, 2017
Photo: Bravo

Tamra Judge is soaking up the sun!

The Real Housewives of Orange County star took to Instagram on Friday to share photos of her family vacation, and shared a sweet pic of her with her 2-year-old granddaughter, Ava.

“So blessed ....thank you Jesus. #ava,” Judge, 49, captioned the photo of the pair lounging on a pool floatie in swimsuits and sunglasses.

So blessed ....thank you Jesus. #ava

A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on

WATCH: Tamra Judge Shares Secrets Behind Her Total Body Transformation -- and Takes on Her Critics

The reality star showed off her vacation digs in another snap of a sprawling pool and home in the background.

“We've arrived,” she captioned the photo. “Vacation starts today. This house 😱 🏊 🌴 👙”

We've arrived. Vacation starts today. This house 😱 🏊 🌴 👙

A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on

RELATED: Tamra Judge Says Phaedra Parks 'Should Be Fired' After 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Drama

Judge also showed off her rock hard abs in another pic, stunning in a hot pink lace-up bikini.

Hear more on Judge’s strict workout routine in the video below.

SHARE ON FACEBOOK SHARE SHARE ON TWITTER TWEET
JUMP TO COMMENTS