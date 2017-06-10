'RHOC' Star Tamra Judge Enjoys Pool Time With Her Granddaughter Ava -- See the Cute Pic!

Tamra Judge is soaking up the sun!

The Real Housewives of Orange County star took to Instagram on Friday to share photos of her family vacation, and shared a sweet pic of her with her 2-year-old granddaughter, Ava.

“So blessed ....thank you Jesus. #ava,” Judge, 49, captioned the photo of the pair lounging on a pool floatie in swimsuits and sunglasses.

So blessed ....thank you Jesus. #ava A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Jun 9, 2017 at 2:17pm PDT

The reality star showed off her vacation digs in another snap of a sprawling pool and home in the background.

“We've arrived,” she captioned the photo. “Vacation starts today. This house 😱 🏊 🌴 👙”

We've arrived. Vacation starts today. This house 😱 🏊 🌴 👙 A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Jun 8, 2017 at 6:41pm PDT

Judge also showed off her rock hard abs in another pic, stunning in a hot pink lace-up bikini.

Just in case you missed my FB live. Buy a pair of sunglasses and Diff donates a pair of reading glasses to someone in need. use my code "TAMRAFB" at diffeyewear.com for 25% off #diffeyewear (you can go to my FB page to watch video) #giveback A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Jun 9, 2017 at 1:49pm PDT

