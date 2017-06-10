Victoria Beckham Shares Sweet Pic of Daughter Harper Getting Ready for Ballet Class

Looks like little Harper is following in Victoria Beckham's footsteps.

The fashion designer and former Spice Girl shared an adorable pic of her 5-year-old daughter getting ready to go to ballet class on Saturday.

In the photo, Harper is seen wearing a boater with a red strap, a red leotard with black polka dots, tights and ballet shoes.

"First position," the 43-year-old businesswoman captioned the Instagram pic.

First position ✨✨✨✨ X VB A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jun 10, 2017 at 3:16am PDT

A day before, Victoria had shared another snapshot of Harper trying on her old dance shoes.

"Playing with my mummy's old ballet shoes x Thank you nana!! Kisses from Harper," she wrote.

Playing with my mummy's old ballet shoes x Thank you nana!! Kisses from Harper 💕💕💕💕💕 X A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jun 9, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

Earlier this month, the Beckham family took a trip to Africa and shared plenty of pics from their exotic getaway. David Beckham made sure to document the entire experience on his Instagram, sharing special moments with each of his four children.

I see a lion Daddy ❤️ A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jun 2, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT

