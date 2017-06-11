Miranda Kerr Dishes on 'Magical' Wedding to Evan Spiegel: It Was 'So Joyful'

Miranda Kerr kicked off her wedding day not with champagne, but with yoga!

The 34-year-old model recounted details of her private ceremony -- she married 26-year-old Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel in May -- to Gwyneth Paltrow at a Goop health event in Culver City, California, over the weekend.

WATCH: Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel Are Married!

"Our wedding was just so joyful," she recalled, according to People. "We started the day, did yoga, then our families came over and we literally had this celebration in our backyard. It was incredible. It was so magical."

The Australian beauty shared photos from the Goop event via Instagram: "It was an honor to be on a panel with such amazing women," she wrote.

Thank you so much for having me @gwynethpaltrow & @goop 🙏🏼. It was an honor to be on a panel with such amazing women ❤️ #ingoophealth A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Jun 10, 2017 at 7:19pm PDT

NEWS: Miranda Kerr Flashes Her Wedding Ring at Moschino Fashion Show

Kerr, who has a 6-year-old son, Flynn, with ex-husband Orlando Bloom, met Spiegel at a Louis Vuitton dinner in 2014. They announced their engagement, complete with custom Snapchat filter, last July.

See more on the newlyweds in the video below.