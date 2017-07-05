Christina Aguilera Gets Patriotic in New Swimsuit, Flag Pics: See Her Sexy July 4th Photo Shoot!

A “Dirrty” Fourth of July! Christina Aguilera stepped out of the social media shadows on Tuesday to let her patriotic flag fly – literally.

The 36-year-old pop star took to Instagram to share a series of stunning photos, sporting her red, white, and blue pride.



She started off posting on a dock with her fiancé, Matthew Rutler, and two children, Max, 9, and Summer, 2.

Happy #fourthofjuly 🇺🇸 A post shared by Matthew Rutler (@m_rutler) on Jul 4, 2017 at 8:52am PDT

“Happy 4th of July!!” Xtina captioned the shot of herself rocking a white sundress and covered in an American flag.

She also cozied up to Rutler, in a romantic shot with the flag wrapped around them.

Aguilera then posed by herself letting the sun shine over the outstretched flag.

As the day went on, the “Fighter” singer upped her patriotic game, slipping into a red, white, and blue color blocked swimsuit, and posing by herself in the pool.

“Have fun and be safe everyone!” she captioned one shot of herself in a sexy pose, sporting white, heart-shaped sunglasses.

While she was lounging in her racy ensemble, her fiancé was testing out his jet skiing while also showing his love for America.



“I'm not the best boarder out there, but certainly the most festive:) Happy #fourthofjuly,” he captioned a clip of himself jet skiing in a full Uncle Sam costume.

