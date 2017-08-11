Playing EXCLUSIVE: Kaley Cuoco's Co-Star Amy Davidson Reveals Why She Thinks Karl Cook Is 'the One' for the Actress

Karl Cook has earned the approval of Kaley Cuoco's longtime friend and 8 Simple Rules co-star, Amy Davidson.

ET's Deidre Behar spoke with the 37-year-old actress at the premiere of Netflix's True and the Rainbow Kingdom about what she really thinks of the 26-year-old professional equestrian.

"Karl is great. He's exactly who you see," Davidson said of Cuoco's boyfriend. "He loves cooking and he's gentle and he's a kind person. I'm really happy because she deserves to be treated well."

As for whether Davidson thinks Cook is "the one" for her friend, she responded, "I hope so. I do, yeah."

Davidson further explained why she thinks their relationship works. "I think the fact that they have something outside of the industry that brings them together -- the fact that he's an equestrian and she's an equestrian," she noted. "She's such an animal lover, advocate. That brings them even closer together."

"They make sense. I'm so happy for her," Davidson continued. "I told her, I'm like, 'You deserve the world.' We can't settle, especially when it comes to love. It's so important."

Davidson also gushed to ET over how much Cuoco meant to her as a friend. "Kaley has been such a support system over the years for everybody. She is a sister," she shared. "I don't have a sister, so we've always said, 'sisters.' You go through something so tragic that nothing can break that bond. She's a powerhouse. I'm so proud of her."

True and the Rainbow Kingdom -- the new children's series executive produced by Pharrell Williams -- is currently streaming on Netflix.

Back in December, Cuoco also had nothing but great things to say about her guy, telling ET, "He's so cute! [Why him?] Because he's perfect!"

