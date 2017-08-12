EXCLUSIVE: Lauren Bushnell Reluctantly Offers Advice to Rachel Lindsay: 'Put Your Relationship First'

Lauren Bushnell knows a thing or two about handling a relationship in the public eye.

ET's Lauren Zima caught up with the former Bachelor star at JoJo Fletcher, Becca Tilley and Sole Society's Toast Friends and Fall Fashion event at the Dream Hotel's Highlight Room in Hollywood, where she reflected on her recent breakup with Ben Higgins, and reluctantly offered advice to Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay.

"I feel weird giving advice, because, I don't know. I don't know if we did it right or wrong," she said of her relationship with Higgins, which ended in May. "I feel strange telling people how to do it, but I think, obviously, if they love each other -- which I'm sure they do -- obviously you don't get engaged to someone unless you love them and care about them. I would say, continue to put that first."

Bushnell and Higgins' engagement experienced the added attention of another reality show, Freeform's Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After? In her advice to Lindsay, Bushnell said to put her relationship with Bryan Abasolo before any other opportunities in the spotlight.

"Put your relationship first. When it comes to opportunities or anything that comes after the fact, I would say always put your relationship first, would be my No. 1 piece of advice," Bushnell said. "I know it sounds simple."

The blogger, who told ET that she's currently working on launching a rosé called Dear Rosé, said she still can't "pinpoint" where it went wrong with Higgins.

"It's just a hard situation when you meet on TV and you get engaged in such a short amount of time," she explained. "I don't even know if anything went wrong; I think it just came to a point where, obviously you're engaged, so the next step is marriage. When it came to talking about marriage, it didn't feel completely right."

As for whether taking engagements out of Bachelor finales might lead to more lasting couples in the franchise, Bushnell said it's all about doing "whatever feels right" for those standing at the end.

"Sometimes, something might feel right at that moment and then, later on, it might not feel right and that's life!" she shared.

"It's hard to determine what tomorrow looks like, let alone a year from now or two years. So, I would say, go with your heart," she added. "Follow your heart. Do what feels right."

