Serena Williams Goes on Reddit to Ask for Pregnancy Advice

Serena Williams took to her fiancé, Alexis Ohanian's, website to ask users for pregnancy advice on Friday.

"When did you pack your hospital bag?," the 35-year-old tennis pro asked on Reddit. "[One]​ month before? 6 weeks? 8 weeks? I'm totally stalling. But I have a lot of time still.... I think...Anything you didn't expect to need that I'll really appreciate having in there?"

Williams received a slew of tips from real-life moms, detailing their own experiences: "​[Five] minutes before we went out the door," "Right after I suspected my water had broken" and "by 30 weeks."

People also shared what they packed and things they didn't think they would need.

"Some of my favorite snacks," one user wrote. Another commented, "Your favorite things like lotion and body wash."

"Besides the obvious (phone charger, hair ties) I liked having my own water bottle (klean kanteen)," another user wrote. "I wish I had brought my own towel! The hospital towel was tiny and scratchy and sad. I packed my bags about a month before and definitely over-packed but I didn't mind it too much. Good luck!!"

Williams is expecting her first child with fiancé and Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian. Last month, the Olympic gold medalist also shared a video of herself doing a cartwheel, writing, "Since getting pregnant, I really do miss doing cartwheels."

The tennis star is getting ready for the arrival of her little one. Last week, she celebrated her baby shower with an adorable '50s​-themed party in West Palm Beach, Florida. Among the guests were Williams' sister, Venus, Ciara, Kelly Rowland and Eva Longoria.

