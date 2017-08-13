'Bachelor' Alum Vienna Girardi Suffers Miscarriage: 'Your Mommy Will Never Forget You'

Vienna Girardi is mourning the loss of her twin daughters.

The Bachelor alum took to Facebook on Sunday to reveal that she suffered a miscarriage on Aug. 5, losing both babies to TTTS (Twin to Twin Transfusion Syndrome).

RELATED: 'Bachelor' Villain Vienna Girardi Pregnant With Twins

"On Aug 3rd, I went in for an ultra sound bc the Perinatologist noticed one of my twins had more fluids than the other which was the first sign of TTTS(Twin to Twin Transfusion Syndrome) this is when one twin takes more nutrients than the other. They said that it did look like it had improved over the last week though," Girardi began her emotional essay. "Unfortunately, that was not the case and that evening my water broke due to the amniotic sacs rupturing. I spent the next 2 days in the hospital trying everything to save them."

"My little angels went to Heaven on Aug 5th and I was rushed into the OR for emergency surgery and was in the ICU for 4 days," she continued. "I don't know why this happened and I pray the Lord gives me strength to understand why he needed my little girls."

"RIP My Sweet Angels 💕," Girardi concluded. "Your mommy will never forget you and I loved you both with my entire heart."

Girardi was previously engaged to Bachelor Jake Pavelka, after winning his final rose on season 14 of the ABC dating show. Shortly after their messy split, Girardi appeared on Bachelor Pad 2, where she romanced Bachelorette alum Kasey Kahl.

Girardi got engaged to Todd Allen, her boyfriend of three years, last August. She announced that she was expecting twins in June.

WATCH: Halsey Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage on Tour: 'I Beat Myself Up for It'