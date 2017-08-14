EXCLUSIVE: Candace Cameron Bure Reveals ‘Fuller House’ Will Do Something It’s ‘Never Done’ in Season 3

Have mercy! Candace Cameron Bure hit the red carpet at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday where she dished to ET’s Lauren Zima about Season 3 of Fuller House.



WATCH: Chris Pratt Makes First Appearance Since Anna Faris Split at 2017 Teen Choice Awards



“It's so great. We are almost finished filming it,” the 41-year-old actress revealed. “We just came back from Japan last night and shot an amazing episode there. But it's just, it's a big season. And I can't wait for everyone to see it September 22nd.”



And the new season of the popular Netflix reboot is going where the classic sitcom has yet to go before.

“A lot of summer fun which we've never done on 10 seasons of the show, 11 seasons,” Bure said. “So summer fun and then we have this huge trip, so if you think old Full House like Disney World or Hawaii. Japan in Fuller House is even bigger.”



Bure is amazed that the show has maintained its youthful fan base all these years later.



“I'm so honored to have won the Favorite Comedy Actress Award, like, it kills me,” she quipped. “I never thought I'd be a 40 year old now winning the Teen Choice Awards. So it's pretty great, and I have 3 teenagers myself, so it's a really, really big honor for me.”



She also recognized the timeless truth that no matter your age, you’ve probably had a crush on Uncle Jessie (John Stamos) at some point.

You still have time to enter for a chance to hang with me and the cast of @fullerhouse!! Join us on set, attend the wrap party and MORE. Click the link in my bio or go to omaze.com/fullerhouse. It's all for a great cause-- @lollipoptheater A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on Aug 9, 2017 at 7:51am PDT

WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: Millie Bobby Brown Adorably Freaks Out Over 'Pretty Little Liars' Stars at Teen Choice Awards



“Yeah whose celebrity crush wasn't Uncle Jessie?” she said. “Maybe not mine ‘cause he is like my uncle.”



For more from the Teen Choice Awards, watch ET’s exclusive coverage below!