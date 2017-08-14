Paris Jackson Stuns in Floral Dress at the Teen Choice Awards: Pics!

Paris Jackson knows how to make an entrance! The 19-year-old model and actress wowed at her first Teen Choice Awards on Sunday.



Jackson sported an elegant floral Zimmermann dress with Elisabetta Franchi shoes and Borgioni earrings. Her nude and blush-toned makeup accentuated her blue eyes, and she swept her brunette locks back in a glam ‘do.



Jackson was nominated in the categories Choice Female Hottie and Choice Model, losing out to Camila Cabello and Kendall Jenner, respectively.

Despite not picking up any surfboards, Jackson still took a moment to thank her fans on Instagram, writing, “Thank you @teenchoicefox for the nominations and thank you to everyone who voted both for me or for my fellow nominees!”



