Kim Zolciak Is a Mess Over Son Kash Starting Kindergarten: 'Is It OK to Drink Wine at 7am?'

Kim Zolciak's kids are growing up!

The Don't Be Tardy star's son, Kash, started kindergarten on Monday, and she just couldn't handle it.

"Is it OK to drink wine at 7am?!!" Zolciak wrote on Instagram. "I'm such a mess over my 'kashew' starting kindergarten tomorrow.. I couldn't snuggle him hard enough tonight (Kroy is sad too) you know he is when he says it's OK for them to sleep in our bed."

"You would think this would get easier (with Kash being my 4th) off to kindergarten BUT I swear it gets harder!!" she added.

The mother of six and her hubby, Kroy Biermann, put on their smiles when the big day arrived, however, posing for a sweet photo with Kash and his big brother, KJ.

"1st day of Kindergarten 😭 @kashbiermann did great getting out of the car...and as soon as he did I LOST it. 😭😭 My hubby and @arianabiermann were so sweet talking me down!" she captioned the pic. "😍 Kj started 1st grade Thursday of last week (and I'm surprised he isn't president of his school yet) lol but my nugget Kash is a bit more sensitive and shy."

"There is something about boys that just gets me 😩 THANK YOU for all of your sweet comments through all my tears last night I didn't feel as crazy knowing so many of you are going through the same," Zolciak continued. "Love all of you 💋 have a fantastic day and I'll let you know if I hop in my car and go pick him up 😉."

It's been an eventful year for Zolciak, after Kash suffered a scary dog attack in April. See more in the video below.