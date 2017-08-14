Chris Hemsworth Celebrates Birthday Weekend With Sun, Sand & Shirtlessness on Australia’s Great Barrier Reef!

Chris Hemsworth enjoyed one of the “best weekends ever,” lapping up sun, sand and rock-climbing on Australia’s stunning Great Barrier Reef.

And, while it may have been the Aussie hunk’s 34th birthday, we’re the ones getting the gifts -- since most of his holiday snaps are shirtless!

Posing with his hands up in the air while his gorgeous wife, Elsa Pataky, jumped up, wrapped her legs around him and planted a sweet kiss on his lips, the Thor: Ragnorak star was clearly having the time of his life during the sun-soaked getaway.

In true superhero style, he then scaled some rocky cliffs, posing up high while Pataky perched herself closer to the ground. The 41-year-old mom of three looked fabulous in a black one-piece, which showed off her toned legs.

The breathtaking beauty of the vacation spot, off the coast of Queensland, was on show in another snap at the Orpheus Island resort, where the sexy couple went paddle-boarding over crystal clear waters.

They also relaxed in an infinity pool overlooking the pristine beach, then took in an impressive sunset from the pier.

“One of the best weekends ever thanks @orpheusisland and @australia,” Hemsworth captioned the photo slideshow. “If you haven't been then add it to the long list of amazing places to see in Oz, it's a must! @elsapatakyconfidential@emerysurfboards @lukemun @aprilmun@avminaircharter.”

In another slideshow, Hemsworth -- who is a Tourism Australia ambassador -- shared a snap of his entourage in front of a helicopter, which flew the group out to the island.

One pic showed the actor and his wife enjoying a mid-flight snooze, before getting up to take scenic shots of the gorgeous scuba-diving hotspot below.

“Cheers to @avminaircharter for always giving us the smoothest ride out there,” Hemsworth wrote.

Pataky also took to Instagram to share the couple’s fun-filled snaps from the secluded resort and pay tribute to her “koala bear.”

"Happy birthday to my koala bear!! @chrishemsworth. best weekend ever!" Pataky captioned a pic, where she was the one lifting up Hemswroth. "Love you always and forever!! #shitimstrong 💪 😜 #paradise @orpheusisland @australia ❤️❤️."

She then shared her own slideshow, captioning the fun photos, “Sunday fun day!”

Happy birthday, Chris!

