Johnny Depp Dresses Up as Captain Jack Sparrow to Visit Children’s Hospital in Canada -- See Pics!

Captain Jack Sparrow secretly slipped into a children’s hospital in Vancouver, Canada, on Monday and the kids couldn’t have been more thrilled!

Actor Johnny Depp dressed up as his popular alter ego from Pirates of the Caribbean before visiting BC Children’s Hospital.

WATCH: Johnny Depp Shows Up at Disneyland’s ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Ride

The 54-year-old star kicked off his visit with an arrival tour from three former patients, Aidan Chin, Madison Kertcher and Logan Layand, and was later the guest of honor at a pirate party.

Depp then spent more than five hours hanging out with sick young kids and their families in the oncology, general pediatrics and neurology wards.

“Meeting Captain Jack was a dream come true for my daughter,” Sarah Kertcher, mother of 7-year-old “First Mate” Madison said. “He never broke character once and was so generous with his time. He was truly here for the kids and it brought tears to my eyes to see how special he made each one feel.”

NEWS: Johnny Depp, Charlie Sheen and Kevin Dillon Have ‘Platoon’ Reunion 30 Years Later

This isn’t the first time Depp has dug out his Caption Jack costume and surprised fans. In April, a group of Disneyland visitors got the surprise of their lives when midway through the Pirates of the Caribbean ride, Depp appeared in character!

"My roommate and I joked that Johnny Depp would be on the ride,” Disney passholder Madeleine Silva told ET. “My friends and I all have passes and hear rumors about him sometimes showing up on the ride, but we never actually thought it would happen!”

You know those little Disney Myths like...Johnny Depp will dress up as Jack Sparrow and sit in the Pirates of the Caribbean Ride? Well... pic.twitter.com/oAyIIu1e56 — B. (@BaileyNielson) April 27, 2017

See more on Depp’s epic Disneyland cameo below.