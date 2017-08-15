EXCLUSIVE: 'Million Dollar Listing L.A.' Star Josh Flagg Dishes on Wedding Details and Star-Studded Guest List

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star Josh Flagg is getting ready to tie the knot!

“I am very excited. You’re only supposed get married once, so you better appreciate it while you’re doing it,” Flagg told ET exclusively on Tuesday.

The Bravo star and his fiancé, Bobby Boyd, will tie the knot on Sept. 9 at the Beverly Hills Hotel. “I have a lot of family history at the hotel. My grandparents were regular customers of the hotel and I learned to love it when I was a young child,” Flagg revealed to ET.

The reality realtor popped the question to Boyd in Paris last July, with an epic flash mob routine at the Four Seasons Hotel George V. The adorable moment aired on an episode of MDLLA earlier this year.

"Only once in a lifetime, do you have the privilege of falling in love with your best friend and love of your life," Flagg captioned a sweet Instagram pic of the pair after Boyd said yes. "I truly am blessed."

Several of Flagg’s Bravo friends have been invited to the pair's special day, including his Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles co-stars James Harris and David Parnes, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, Real Housewives of New York’s Sonja Morgan, Eden Sassoon, celebrity jeweler Neil Lane and comedy writer Bruce Vilanch.

So what will make his wedding the perfect day? Flagg told ET that his top three must-haves are white flowers, good music and the best food ever. “Bobby wanted a small wedding. I wanted a big one. We had to both make compromises. Wedding planning is not an easy task, but when it’s over and the day comes, I plan on it being the best day of my life,” he added.

Congrats to the happy couple!

