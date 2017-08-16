Kylie Jenner Is Depressed About Her Dating Life in New Sneak Peek: ‘I Feel Horrible’

It’s not easy being Kylie Jenner. The 20-year-old reality star got candid about the difficulties she faces in her dating life in a new sneak peek from her spin-off series, Life of Kylie.



In the clip, Caitlyn Jenner comes over to help Kylie get out of her funk.



“Do you have any life left in you?” the 67-year-old former Olympian asks her daughter. “We’ve got to do something. You can’t sit around here and mope.”

But the cosmetics queen refuses to get out of bed, looking very downcast. In an aside interview, Kylie opened up about her romantic life.



“The hardest part about being in a relationship for me is just that it’s blasted all over the Internet. You have to hear about other people’s opinions about who you’re with. It’s a lot.”



Kylie’s also had to deal with a variety of rumors about her relationships, from ex-boyfriend, Tyga, to current beau, Travis Scott.



“Most of the time, it’s just not true. You have no idea what I’m like in a relationship, the kind of bond I have with somebody else,” she continued. “You cannot win with the Internet. There’s no winning. It’s just unnecessary negativity. I feel like I’m in a relationship with the world sometimes.”



When Caitlyn tries to bring in Kylie’s pet chicken to cheer her up, Kylie says she doesn’t want to bond with the animal, saying, “No, I feel horrible!”



For more from Kylie, watch the clip below!