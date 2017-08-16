Mila Kunis Celebrates Her 34th Birthday With Ashton Kutcher in Hungary: Pic!

Simple celebrations! Mila Kunis rang in her 34th birthday at a quaint restaurant in Budapest, Hungary, with her hubby, Ashton Kutcher, on Monday.



The couple posed with the owners of Vintage Garden, an idyllic spot located in Budapest’s Jewish Quarter. The restaurant posted the group photo to Instagram, wishing Kunis a happy birthday.

Na ki ünnepelte nálunk a születésnapját?🎂😉😘 #milakunis #hbdaymila #ashtonkutcher #budapest #vintagegarden #restaurant #bistro A post shared by Vintage Garden Döme (@vintagegardenbistro) on Aug 14, 2017 at 11:47am PDT

For the laid-back occasion, 39-year-old Kutcher sported a white button-down shirt with a navy flower print, and Kunis wore a black top with white embroidery.



The pair has been spending time in Hungary and were spotted with Justin Theroux watching Wiz Khalifa perform at the Sziget Festival earlier this month.



Kunis and Theroux are currently filming their movie The Spy Who Dumped Me together.



