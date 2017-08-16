Families of Victims at Ariana Grande Manchester Concert Will Receive $324,000 Each

The proceeds from the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund are being divided up among the relatives of the 22 people killed in May after a bomb went off at Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester, England.

The families of the victims will receive $324,000 each from the fund to ensure that they "benefit from the phenomenal outpouring of public support following the attack," according to a press release. "The city and the world responded with such extreme kindness, generosity and solidarity in the aftermath of the Manchester Arena attack," Councilor Sue Murphy, the fund's chair of trustees, told Billboard. “We will now spend some time looking at how we will distribute the rest of the funds. This will be a complex and sensitive process as we will need to assess the long-term impacts of the attack.”

WATCH: Ariana Grande Pays Tribute to Youngest Victim of Manchester Attack During Buenos Aires Concert

The We Love Manchester Emergency Fund was set up following the attack and raised over $23 million, largely in part to Grande's One Love Manchester concert that took place in June in the city. The event featured performances by Grande -- marking her first time back in Manchester since the bombing -- as well as Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry and others. All proceeds went to the fund.

Families of the victims have already been able to collect about $90,000 along with free counseling, according to the charity's press release.

MORE: Ariana Grande Responds to Being Named Honorary Manchester Citizen -- ‘Words Don’t Suffice’

Here's a look at Grande's emotional cover of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" that she performed during the One Love Manchester benefit concert: