Kim and Khloe Kardashian Reveal Reality TV Regrets: 'Khloe & Lamar,' Kris Humphries Wedding Special & More

The Kardashian-Jenner clan has taken over The Hollywood Reporter!

Rocking a variety of sexy bodysuits, silky bra tops and high-waisted pants, Khloe, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, along with mom Kris Jenner and younger sisters Kylie and Kendall, stun on the magazine's latest cover. In their accompanying feature, the ladies get candid on reality TV, life in the spotlight and how Keeping Up With the Kardashians came to be.

The first episode of the famous family's popular reality show aired back in 2007. At the time, the girls had no idea the series would turn into a massively successful brand -- they were simply following direction from their "momager," Kris.

"I don't think we knew what we were even saying yes to," Khloe recalls. "Everything was just super-fast. Kim and my mom were steering the ship. We were just like, 'Tell us where to be and we'll be there.'"

"I was like, 'Whatever. What am I having for lunch tomorrow?'" adds Kendall. "[Mom] didn't make it seem like it was going to last this long."

Flash forward to the present, and KUTWK is still going strong. The show just celebrated its 10-year anniversary, with a special coming to E! on Sept. 24, shortly ahead of the season 14 premiere on Oct. 1. On top of that, there have been a number of Kardashian-Jenner spin-offs, including Kourtney & Kim Take Miami, Khloe & Lamar (Khloe's show with ex-husband Lamar Odom), I Am Cait (featuring Caitlyn Jenner), Rob & Chyna (starring Rob Kardashian and his now ex-fiancée, Blac Chyna) and The Life of Kylie. But according to Khloe, not all of them should have happened.

"I never wanted to do Khloe & Lamar, my ex-husband did," Khloe, who divorced from the former NBA pro in 2016, says. "He sold it to E! and I let it happen because I wanted him to be happy. I was the one who canceled it. It was way too much."

While Khloe sometimes felt pressured to make Khloe & Lamar work during its two-season run, Kim says that when it came to KUWTK's coverage of her brief marriage to NBA star Kris Humphries, she felt the exact opposite way. She says she felt fully supported by her family and producers in her decision to call it quits with Humphries in October 2011, just 72 days after they said "I do." The response from viewers, however, was a different story.

"There was all this attention on the wedding and I thought maybe it was just the pressure of the show giving me this anxiety," Kim remembers. "My friends told me I just had cold feet, but even the producers said, 'You don't seem happy. You don't have to go through with this.'"

"The night before [the wedding], my mom pulled me aside, off camera, and was like, 'This isn't it for you. Why don't you go away and I'll handle it?'" she continues. "I felt like, if I pulled out now, everyone's going to think I just did it for the show. Then afterwards, people were saying, 'You have to stay married for a year,' but I physically couldn't do it. When I made the decision [to divorce], everyone said it was made up for the show. Everyone really wanted to take me down."

As for Kourtney, she says her most difficult episode to film was her highly-publicized breakup from the father of her three children, Scott Disick.

"I had a lot of anxiety about it and finally said, 'Let's just get this over with,'" she admits. "I sat down and started crying. You go through something, and then you move past it. Then you do your interview and get all riled up again. And then you see the episode and start seeing all these comments [on social media]."

Kendall and Kylie say that growing up in the spotlight and seeing their sisters' relationships played out on TV made them become more private when it comes to their own dating lives.

"The beauty of having older sisters is you learn so many lessons from them," Kendall, who's rumored to be dating A$AP Rocky, says. "I feel like it's just better to keep [relationships] more private … I'm the most private one. If there's a moment I don't want anyone to hear, I talk to myself or talk to someone in another room."

"When you involve the whole world, everyone has an opinion," adds Kylie. "It's not the healthiest. That part of your life should remain sacred."

