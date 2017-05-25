Kendall Jenner Attends ASAP Rocky's Cannes Show, Kourtney Kardashian Holds Hands With Younes Bendjima: Pics

Couple’s night! Kendall Jenner stepped out on Wednesday night in Cannes, France, to attend the show of her rumored beau, A$AP Rocky.



Jenner, 21, was accompanied by her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and her pal, Hailey Baldwin. She stepped out at the Gotha nightclub wearing a beaded black crop top and black leggings with heels.



WATCH: Scott Disick and Bella Thorne Kiss Poolside While Kourtney Kardashian Jumps on Jet Ski With Younes Bendjima



Rapper Rocky, 28, went casual in a white T-shirt and printed pants. Kourt stepped out from the show in a pink sequined mini-dress walking hand-in-hand with her new boy toy, Younes Bendjima.

After months of rumors, Kendall stepped out with Rocky at the Met Gala. Though they didn’t walk the carpet together, the pair showed off plenty of PDA inside the annual fashion event.



"I don't think you will be seeing them make a public announcement anytime soon, but there is something going on there for sure," a source previously told ET of the couple. "It's been going on for a while. Kendall is happy."

Things are also heating up in the romance department between Kourtney, 38, and her new man, 24. The pair have been enjoying the sun in Cannes and were spotted riding on a jet ski together earlier on Wednesday.



WATCH: Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Walk in Heels on the Beach, Lounge in Bikinis: Watch!



Meanwhile, Kourt’s ex, Scott Disick, is busy lounging about with actress, Bella Thorne. The pair have been packing on the PDA while enjoying the French Riviera.



For more on the Kardashian/Jenners’ time in Cannes, watch the clip below!