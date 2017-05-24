Scott Disick and Bella Thorne Kiss Poolside While Kourtney Kardashian Jumps on Jet Ski With Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are heating up the French Rivera with their new flames.

The reality stars -- who broke up in July 2015 and have three children together -- were both spotted taking in the great weather in Cannes, France, on Wednesday -- and neither of them were alone.

Kardashian hit the waves with her rumored new beau, Younes Bendjima. The 38-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore a sexy black swimsuit with cutouts on the side, while holding onto the 20-something Algerian model as he drove a jet ski.



She later shared a photo of herself in a nude bikini, lounging on a yacht with friend Simon Huck.

Meanwhile, Disick was packing on some serious PDA with Bella Thorne at a hotel pool. The 19-year-old actress was spotted making out with her rumored 33-year-old boyfriend and spooning with him on the lounge furniture.

The pair were first spotted on a dinner date together last week in West Hollywood, California, and a few days later, they jetted off to France.

As for Kardashian and Bendjima, they have been romantically linked since last December, and were also spotted hanging out in L.A. earlier this month before heading to Cannes. A source told ET that the two are simply "hooking up" for the time being, as the relationship is "not serious yet."

Kardashian and Disick's new rumored relationships come after the father of three made a big confession on a recent episode of KUWTK when he got caught bringing a girl with him to the Kardashian-Jenner family vacation in Costa Rica. "I'm a sex addict!" he claimed during a heated confrontation about the incident. "I'm a f**ked up, horrible sex addict."

It was in this episode that Kardashian declared that they were never, ever getting back together.

