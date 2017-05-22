Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Sport Skimpy Swimsuits on a Yacht in Cannes

Kourtney Kardashian is sunning in style while in Cannes, France, with sister Kendall Jenner.

The mother of three was spotted on a yacht wearing a high-cut Baywatch-inspired red swimsuit that she paired with dark sunglasses and a white dad hat. As for her younger sibling, Kendall rocked a sexy leopard-print one-piece and cat-eye sunglasses. The sisters later hopped off the yacht and hit the waves on a jet ski, with the 21-year-old model in the driver's seat.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars were joined by their pal, Simon Huck, who also escorted Kourtney, 38, to Jean-Michel Cousteau's Wonders of the Sea event during the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday night. "We Cannes do no wrong," Kourtney captioned a photo of herself posing next to Huck while wearing a sequin mini-dress. She was also spotted packing on some PDA with model Younes Bendjima.

we cannes do no wrong A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on May 21, 2017 at 2:10pm PDT

Meanwhile, Kendall has been rocking a slew of styles on the red carpet upon arriving to Cannes over the weekend. One of her more standout looks included Daisy Dukes that she paired with a black one-sleeved Alexandre Vauthier top that included a dramatic train.

The sisters' summer is already off to a great start. Weeks prior to jetting off to France, Kourtney and sister Kim Kardashian West were vacationing in Mexico with their gal pals. Needless to say, the trip included a parade of stylish swimsuits.