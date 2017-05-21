Kourtney Kardashian and New Man Younes Bendjima Show PDA at Cannes: Pic!

Kourtney Kardashian is having an amazing time at the Cannes Film Festival in France this weekend, if the pictures are anything to judge by.

First, she was spotted getting cuddly with new man, model Younes Bendjima, at the French Riviera's exclusive Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc.

Then, on Sunday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a pic via Instagram of her absolutely slaying in pink-and-gold sequined mini-dress, with publicist Simon Huck.

"We Cannes do no wrong," she aptly captioned the snap.

we cannes do no wrong A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on May 21, 2017 at 2:10pm PDT

The 38-year-old mother-of-two has been linked to the 24-year-old Algerian model since December 2016, but their public appearances together have been relatively rare -- although they were spotted hanging together in Los Angeles earlier this month. A source told ET at the time that the two are "hooking up" but that the relationship is "not serious yet."

As for Kardashian's ex-husband, Scott Disick? He spent the weekend celebrating an early birthday at Las Vegas clubs, with pals including Brody Jenner and Jason Derulo.

