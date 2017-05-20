Kendall Jenner Makes Epic Entrance at Cannes Film Festival

Kendall Jenner knows how to make an entrance.

The 21-year-old model turned heads while arriving in a stunning Giambattista Valli Spring 2017 Couture gown at the Cannes Film Festival in France on Saturday.

RELATED: Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, and Bella Hadid Turn Heads at Multiple Cannes Events: Stunning Photos!

Jenner accessorized her striking look with a pair of sheer socks and silver Jimmy Choo sandals.

WATCH: Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky Are Dating, Source Says Reality Star Is 'Happy'

The model also took to Instagram to show off her ensemble from the 120 Beats Per Minute premiere, thanking makeup artist Mary Phillips and hairstylist Jen Atkin for her beauty look.

Mary x Jen 💋 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 20, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

WATCH: Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid Show Off Their Insane Bikini Bods on Tropical Getaway: Pics!

Meanwhile, Jenner's pal, Bella Hadid suffered a wardrobe malfunction at Cannes earlier this week. See the shocking moment in the video below.