NEWS

Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, and Bella Hadid Turn Heads at Multiple Cannes Events: Stunning Photos!

by Rachel McRady 1:35 AM PDT, May 20, 2017
Photo: Getty Images

Glam alert! Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, and Bella Hadid were all the bells of the ball on Friday at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France.

WATCH: Bella Hadid Suffers Wardrobe Whoops as She and Emily Ratajkowski Hit Cannes Red Carpet in High-Slit Styles

Photo: Getty Images

Rihanna and Bella both walked the red carpet at the annual event earlier in the day. The “Diamonds” singer, 29, attended the Okja premiere wearing a strapless white Dior Haute Couture gown and draped matching coat. But it wouldn’t have been RiRi without a little extra flare. The GRAMMY winner also sported some tiny, futuristic black and white shades on the carpet.

#cannes2017

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Supermodel Bella, 20, also attended the premiere in a cherry red quilted Dior Haute Couture dress with an open back and a crystal covered Bulgari snake necklace wrapped around her neck.

Photo: Getty Images

Prior to posing for photographers, Bella snapped a private shot of herself getting ready in the bold look, posting it to Instagram.

“Dior day.I am always so honored to walk the Film Festival carpet.. especially in this beautiful gown @Dior@bulgariofficial make up by sweet legend @peterphilipsmakeup and hair by my love @jenatkinhair ..in my favorite color of course,” she captioned the shot.

Photo: Getty Images

Later in the evening, gowns were switched out for the Chopard “Space” party. Rihanna slipped into a daring Victorian-inspired ice blue Adam Selman gown with colorful Chopard jewelry and a revealing leg slit.

Photo: Getty Images

Kendall Jenner attend the party in her first Cannes event of the year, wearing an angular and embellished white Ralph & Russo gown with Chopard jewels.

Photo: Getty Images

MORE: Rihanna Surprises in Glam Gown at Cannes Dinner Celebrating Her Jewelry Line -- See the Singer's Demure Look!

She was joined by pal Bella who wore a slinky silver Roberto Cavalli gown with a satin skirt, sparkly cutout top, and thigh-high strappy heels. Bella posted a shot with Kendall, 21, at the party on Instagram, writing, “She’s finally here.”

She's finally here 🌹

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on

For more glam looks from Cannes, watch the clip below!

RELATED SLIDESHOW
Cannes Film Festival 2017: Star Sightings
SHARE ON FACEBOOK SHARE SHARE ON TWITTER TWEET
JUMP TO COMMENTS