Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, and Bella Hadid Turn Heads at Multiple Cannes Events: Stunning Photos!

Glam alert! Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, and Bella Hadid were all the bells of the ball on Friday at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France.
Rihanna and Bella both walked the red carpet at the annual event earlier in the day. The “Diamonds” singer, 29, attended the Okja premiere wearing a strapless white Dior Haute Couture gown and draped matching coat. But it wouldn’t have been RiRi without a little extra flare. The GRAMMY winner also sported some tiny, futuristic black and white shades on the carpet.
Supermodel Bella, 20, also attended the premiere in a cherry red quilted Dior Haute Couture dress with an open back and a crystal covered Bulgari snake necklace wrapped around her neck.
Prior to posing for photographers, Bella snapped a private shot of herself getting ready in the bold look, posting it to Instagram.
“Dior day.I am always so honored to walk the Film Festival carpet.. especially in this beautiful gown @Dior@bulgariofficial make up by sweet legend @peterphilipsmakeup and hair by my love @jenatkinhair ..in my favorite color of course,” she captioned the shot.
Later in the evening, gowns were switched out for the Chopard “Space” party. Rihanna slipped into a daring Victorian-inspired ice blue Adam Selman gown with colorful Chopard jewelry and a revealing leg slit.
Kendall Jenner attend the party in her first Cannes event of the year, wearing an angular and embellished white Ralph & Russo gown with Chopard jewels.
She was joined by pal Bella who wore a slinky silver Roberto Cavalli gown with a satin skirt, sparkly cutout top, and thigh-high strappy heels. Bella posted a shot with Kendall, 21, at the party on Instagram, writing, “She’s finally here.”
