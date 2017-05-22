Kendall Jenner Dresses Up Daisy Dukes With Dramatic Top and Sky-High Stilettos -- See the Edgy Style

Kendall Jenner showed how to make denim a formal fashion statement.

The 21-year-old supermodel posed on the red carpet at the Fashion for Relief event during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival on Sunday, wearing a pair of cut-off jean shorts and a black one-sleeved Alexandre Vauthier top that included a dramatic train. Kendall also dressed up the look with a shimmery belt, black stilettos and a choker necklace.

This was just one of four show-stopping outfits the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore at the event. In addition to a pink ethereal floor-length gown, she also hit the runway in a sequin see-through dress that was paired with a yellow romper and orange heels.



For her fourth look, Kendall rocked a sexy grey slip dress.

The brunette beauty wasn't the only supermodel at the event. Bella Hadid and Heidi Klum also walked the runway, while Naomi Campbell hosted the benefit, with proceeds going to Save the Children.

Kendall has been at Cannes all weekend, and turned heads yet again at the 120 Beats Per Minute premiere on Saturday when she stepped out in a Giambattista Valli gown.

