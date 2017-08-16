Anna Faris Shares Relationship Advice After Chris Pratt Split: 'Know Your Worth, Know Your Independence’

Anna Faris has some relationship advice to offer.

In a new episode of her weekly podcast, Unqualified, Faris encouraged a female caller to know her “worth” and not be scared to share her feelings with her boyfriend of five years.

WATCH: Anna Faris Breaks Silence After Chris Pratt Split, Thanks Fans for Their Support: 'I Truly Love You'

“Life is too short for you to be in relationships where you are not feeling like this isn’t fully right or somebody doesn’t have your back, or somebody doesn’t fully value you in every way,” she said to the caller, who shared her insecurities about the way her boyfriend’s coworker teases him about being in a relationship. “Don’t be afraid to feel your independence if things aren’t right.”

“For years, I would think of my identity through men,” she said. “Don’t be afraid of the future.”

“I made that mistake, I think, a little bit, like ‘I’m checking my relationship off the list’ and if that would be the final piece of advice I could give you, that would be know your worth, know your independence,” she continued. “You are young and there is so much life experience, I hope you get to live it all.”

Check out our new photo! No bananas were harmed in the making of this photo. #repost @unqualified A post shared by Anna Faris (@annafaris) on Jun 8, 2017 at 1:07pm PDT

Faris kicked off the podcast by thanking her fans for their support amid her split from Chris Pratt.

“Hey, dear listeners, I just want to thank you all so much for all the love I’ve been receiving, and I truly love you,” she said.

Last week, Faris announced her split from the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star, following eight years of marriage.

WATCH: Looking Back at Chris Pratt and Anna Faris' Cutest Moments of 2017

"We are sad to announce we are legally separating,” she shared on Instagram. “We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still love each other and will always cherish our time together."

Meanwhile, Pratt made his first appearance since the split at Sunday night's 2017 Teen Choice Awards.

Watch the video below for more on Pratt.