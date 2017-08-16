Tom Cruise's 'Mission Impossible 6' on Hiatus While Actor Recovers From Ankle Injury

Tom Cruise is taking a break from Mission: Impossible 6.

Just three days after news broke that the actor was injured while performing a stunt on the film's London set, Paramount Pictures confirms that Cruise broke his ankle in a statement released to ET on Wednesday.

"During production on the latest Mission: Impossible film, Tom Cruise broke his ankle while performing a stunt," the statement reads. "Production will go on hiatus while Tom makes a full recovery, and the film remains on schedule to open July 27, 2018."

"Tom wants to thank you all for your concern and support and can't wait to share the film with everyone next summer," the statement adds.

Story developing...